'Two trapped' after roof collapses at South African hospital that had previous safety concerns

At least two people are reportedly trapped after part of a hospital roof collapsed in South Africa.

Rescue services are at the scene at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg, paramedic company ER24 said.

Images posted on Twitter by ER24 show workers in hard hats scrambling to remove rubble.

Local broadcaster eNCA reported that some local officials had earlier raised concerns about safety issues at the hospital.

Gauteng health official Gwen Ramokgopa confirmed that five people were injured at the hospital, including two patients, two construction workers and one staff member, the Mail & Guardian newspaper reported.

Ms Ramokgopa said the rest of the hospital was safe, the report said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse at the entrance of the academic hospital.