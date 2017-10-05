Two seriously injured in 'horrific' hit-and-run captured on CCTV

Police have released CCTV footage of two people being knocked down in a "horrific" hit-and-run.

A man and a woman, both in their 30s, were seriously injured when they were hit by a car in Hylton Road, Sunderland, at around 9.50pm on Monday.

They were taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle for treatment.

CCTV from an alleyway shows a car at the top of the picture cross the screen, and then two pedestrians being flung across the road surface.

Northumbria Police have released the film in an appeal for witnesses.

Officers have charged a 24-year-old man with two counts of assault, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving otherwise in accordance with licence and driving without insurance.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Gosling said: "As you can see from the footage, this is a horrific incident, in which a man has been left with serious injuries.

"We need to get the full picture of what happened that evening and so we're looking to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen anything out of the ordinary.

"We'd urge anyone with information to get in touch."