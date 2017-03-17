Two puppies left behind by ousted South Korean president find new homes

Homes have been found for two of the nine dogs former South Korean president Park Geun-hye left behind when she was forced out of office over a corruption scandal.

Her decision to leave the dogs in the presidential mansion upset the country's dog lovers, who flooded the internet with angry comments.

A spokesman from the presidential Blue House said on Friday that the puppies were given to an organisation that raises Jindo dogs, a valued native breed.

He said five other puppies will be soon sent to two other organisations.

Ms Park's neighbours gave her a pair of Jindo dogs when she moved into the Blue House in 2013. The dogs recently gave birth to seven puppies.

Amid the online uproar, an animal rights group filed a complaint against Ms Park with the country's anti-corruption and civil rights body, accusing her of animal abandonment.

But it is highly unlikely that Ms Park not taking the dogs with her could be seen as abandonment under the country's animal protection law because it is obvious the dogs are being properly treated.

South Korea's parliament passed an impeachment motion against Ms Park in December, and a court formally removed her from office last Friday.

Prosecutors plan to question her next week over suspicions that she colluded with a friend to extort money and favours from companies and allowed the friend to secretly interfere with state affairs.

AP