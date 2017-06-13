Two prison guards killed, two inmates on the run in Georgia

Two prison guards have been killed by inmates during a bus transport in the US.

Police are searching for two men, aged 24 and 43, after it happened in Georgia this morning.

CNN reports that the two prison inmates, Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose, overpowered and disarmed the officers before one of the prisoners shot and killed both guards around 5:45 a.m. on State Route 16.

Witnesses say they saw the pair escape in another car.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified which inmate shot the prison guards.