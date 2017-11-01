Two policemen have been stabbed outside Tunisia’s parliament
A suspected Islamist terrorist has been arrested in Tunis following the stabbing of two policemen outside Tunisia’s parliament, according to the country’s interior ministry.
One of the officers has been taken to hospital with a neck injury - the other wasn’t badly hurt.
Suspected terrorist arrested after knife attack near #Tunis parliamenthttps://t.co/wFSpkm2Mex#Tunisia pic.twitter.com/XE1tSJCntT— Yeni Şafak English (@yenisafakEN) November 1, 2017
