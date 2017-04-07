Two pilots killed as military jet crashes in Serbia

An air force jet has crashed in western Serbia, killing its two crew members.

Serbia's defence ministry said the G-4 aircraft crashed near the village of Slatina during a routine training flight.

It said the two pilots died in the crash.

The G-4 Super Galeb (Seagull) was made in the former Yugoslavia in the 1980s in a factory in Mostar, Bosnia.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Witnesses said the jet was flying low over the area before swooping down towards the ground.

Mileta Mladenovic, whose house is near the scene, said "everything shook" when the plane crashed.

