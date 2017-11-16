Two pensioners escape serious injury after plane overshoots runway and demolishes hedges

Two eldery plane passengers "remarkably" escaped serious injury after their light aircraft overshot a runway landing in England and careered through two hedges, the ambulance service said.

The crash happened at Halfpenny Green Airport at Bobbington, South Staffordshire, at around 11.40am this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the small white plane had missed the airstrip, hit one hedge, ploughed across Water Lane and through another hedge.

It then came to rest, left wing now missing, in a field.

Airport firefighters rushed to the scene, soon joined by an ambulance, a paramedic officer and a West Midlands Air Ambulance with a trauma doctor on board.

But both elderly men inside the plane climbed from the wreckage with only a few cuts and bruises.

One of the pensioners had a laceration to his head and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "Thankfully, neither of the occupants were seriously hurt and both were able to get out of the aircraft.

"Considering what had happened to the aircraft, both men had got away remarkably unscathed."