Two more bodies recovered after Indonesian landslide

Rescue teams using heavy equipment have recovered two more bodies from a landslide that swept into a village on Indonesia's main island, bringing the number of retrieved bodies to four.

Officials estimate between 28 and 38 villagers are missing and believed buried by the landslide on Saturday, which engulfed farmers harvesting ginger in Banaran village in East Java province's Ponorogo district.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said the landslide stretched 1.5 kilometres (a mile) long and up to 20 metres (66ft) high, and buried houses, overturned vehicles and left a massive scar on a hillside where lush vegetation was torn away.

Seventeen people were taken to hospital, while about 100 others were able to escape.

Mr Nugroho said a total of 1,655 rescuers from the disaster agency along with soldiers, police and volunteers searched on Monday for the missing.

Seven excavators were being used to dredge the mud, sand, rocks and fallen trees.

Two bodies were recovered on Monday, said Sumani, the head of the local disaster agency, who uses one name.

Indonesia, the world's largest archipelago, is prone to landslides during seasonal rains.

Many of the country's 256 million people live in mountainous areas or on fertile, flood-prone plains near rivers.

AP