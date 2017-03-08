Two missing after French Alps avalanche

Rescuers are searching for two people missing following an avalanche in the French Alps in which a Dutch snowboarder was killed.

About 60 officers, plus rescue dogs, continued the hunt a day after the avalanche struck an off-piste section near the ski resort of Valfrejus, close to the Italian border.

Police said the risk of new snow slides in the same area remains high, and the zone needed to be secured with artificially triggered avalanches before the search resumed.

The victim’s body was found late yesterday evening. Rescue operations were hampered by bad weather conditions.

The three snowboarders, aged between 20 and 25, were part of the same group.

Another avalanche struck the French Alps yesterday in the popular resort of Tignes but no casualties were reported.