Two men taken to hospital after suspected noxious substance attack

Two men have been taken to hospital after a suspected noxious substance attack in east London.

They were taken to hospital for treatment after an unknown liquid was thrown at them.

The men, believed to be in their late teens, flagged down police on Tuesday at around 7pm near Roman Road in Bethnal Green.

No arrests have been made and inquires continue.

A video of the incident posted on Twitter by Chris Lennon appears to show a topless man pouring water over his face and torso as paramedics tend to him.

Another man is seen sitting on the pavement, also receiving medical attention.

Photos show what is believed to be one of men's jackets, with holes melted through the fabric.