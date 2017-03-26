Two men sought after girl, four, dies following 'hit-and-run' incident

A four-year-old girl has died in her mother's arms days after she was mown down in a hit-and-run involving a stolen car.

Violet-Grace Youens and her grandmother Angela French were struck by a stolen black Ford Fiesta while walking through St Helens, Merseyside, England.

Violet-Grace Youens.

Her mother Rebecca Youens paid tribute to her "brave baby girl" after she died in hospital on Saturday.

"My beautiful baby girl passed away in my arms on 25/03/2017 at 23:38," she said in a Facebook post.

"Thank you for all your well wishes... she was just too poorly. However, my brave baby girl saved two lives by donating her kidneys and pancreas. I am truly heartbroken but proud of my little fighter."

Her family added in a statement: "Devastated by the loss of their beautiful daughter but they wanted the organ donations to benefit other children and give them a chance to lead long and happy lives".

Ms French, 55, is in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Two men were caught on CCTV fleeing the scene after the crash in Prescot Road at around 3pm on Friday.

Police are appealing for information about the pair, who ran away on foot.