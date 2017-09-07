Two men sentenced to death for 1993 Mumbai bombings

An Indian court has sentenced two men to death and jailed another two for life over a series of bombings in Mumbai in 1993 in which 257 people were killed.

The four Indian men had earlier been convicted of criminal conspiracy and murder after 12 powerful bombs were planted in cars, scooters and suitcases around India's financial capital.

Thursday's sentencing hearing ended a second trial related to the bombings.

After a first trial in 2007, more than 100 people convicted, of whom 11 were sentenced to be executed while the rest were given various terms in prison.

Prosecutors said the bombings were an act of revenge for the 1992 demolition of a 16th century mosque by Hindu nationalists in northern India.

