Two men jailed after 20 football fans die at stadium in Egypt

Two men have been given life terms after at least 20 football fans died at an Egyptian stadium.

The pair - along with a dozen others who were given sentences between two and 10 years - were responsible for the deaths of at least 20 fans as well as destruction of public and private property and possession of explosives, said the North Cairo Criminal Court.

Two men in the case were acquitted.

Police fired shotgun shells and tear gas into a crowd as fans entered the Air Defence Stadium ahead of a match on February 8, 2015, and many were crushed to death in a stampede.

The court blamed the violence on the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, but some witnesses blamed the police.

The Muslim Brotherhood held Egypt's presidency for a year, but is now banned.

AP