Two men in UK charged over 'Christmas terror attack plot'

Two men have been charged with terrorism offences by police who had been investigating a suspected Christmas attack plot.

Andi Sami Star, 31, from Chesterfield, and a 22-year-old man from Sheffield have been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, West Yorkshire Police said.

They are to appear by video-link before London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

