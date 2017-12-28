Two men in UK charged over 'Christmas terror attack plot'
Two men have been charged with terrorism offences by police who had been investigating a suspected Christmas attack plot.
Andi Sami Star, 31, from Chesterfield, and a 22-year-old man from Sheffield have been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, West Yorkshire Police said.
They are to appear by video-link before London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.
PA
