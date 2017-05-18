Two men held over blast which injured 33 are released

Two men arrested following an explosion which injured 33 people have been released pending further investigation.

Several buildings collapsed in the explosion in New Ferry, Wirral, on Saturday March 25.

On Wednesday Merseyside Police said two men had been arrested after officers carried out warrants at addresses in North Wales and the Wirral.

A force spokesman said the men had later been released pending investigations.

The 62-year-old man, from the North Wales area, and 55-year-old man from the Wirral were both arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit arson with intent/being reckless as to whether life was endangered and an offence under the Fraud Act 2006.

Two people were seriously injured in the blast, which left debris scattered along the street and forced the evacuation of people from the surrounding area to a nearby church.

The explosion at 9.15pm destroyed a dance studio where children had been just an hour before and blew in the front of a Chinese restaurant.