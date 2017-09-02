Two men freed without charge in missing wedding party girl probe

Two men being questioned in France over the disappearance of a nine-year-old girl from a wedding party in an Alpine town have been released without charge.

An official said the men, both 34, were released on Friday night after being detained on Thursday. He did not give any further details.

Hundreds of volunteers were taking part in searches on Saturday to try to locate the girl, who went missing in Pont-de-Beauvoisin last weekend.

Police search notices identified the girl only as Maelys and said she was last seen at celebrations in the village hall at around 3am on Sunday.

The prosecutor in charge of the case was due to speak at a news conference later on Saturday.

AP