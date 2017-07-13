Two men charged with terror offences in Essex

Two men have been charged with terror offences almost a fortnight after they were arrested in Essex.

Mohammed Kamal Hussain, 28, and Mohammed Ashfaqur Hemel, 31, are due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Hussain is charged with supporting a proscribed organisation, two counts of encouragement of terrorism and preparation of terrorism.

Hemel is charged with encouragement of terrorism.

They were arrested in Essex on Friday June 30, along with a third man who has been released without charge.

AP