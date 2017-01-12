Two men charged on suspicion of providing fake documents to Paris attacker

Two men have been charged on suspicion of providing fake documents to Paris attacker Khalid El Bakraoui.

The suspects, named as Farid K and Meryem E.B, were both arrested after a house raid in Brussels according to the federal prosecutor's office.

Farid K, who was also charged with "participation to the activities of a terrorist group", has been remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, Meryem E.B was released "under strict conditions", the prosecutor said.
