Two men accused of planning a suicide bombing on Downing Street to appear in court

Back to World Home

Two men will appear in court in the UK tomorrow, accused of planning a suicide bombing on Downing Street and plotting to kill the British prime minister Theresa May in a knife attack.

The men behind the alleged Islamist plot were arrested last week and charged with preparing acts of terrorism.

British police believe the plan was to launch an improvised explosive device at Downing Street.

The terrorists planned to use the ensuing chaos to target and kill Theresa May.

An Islamist group is said to have planned the foiled attack.

Theresa May at Downing Street.
KEYWORDS: Downing Street, Theresa May

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World