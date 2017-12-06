Two men accused of planning a suicide bombing on Downing Street to appear in court

Two men will appear in court in the UK tomorrow, accused of planning a suicide bombing on Downing Street and plotting to kill the British prime minister Theresa May in a knife attack.

The men behind the alleged Islamist plot were arrested last week and charged with preparing acts of terrorism.

British police believe the plan was to launch an improvised explosive device at Downing Street.

The terrorists planned to use the ensuing chaos to target and kill Theresa May.

An Islamist group is said to have planned the foiled attack.