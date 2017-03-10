Two killed as gunmen open fire in Swiss café

Gunmen have opened fire inside a cafe in the Swiss city of Basel, leaving two people dead and a third critically wounded, authorities said.

A statement from the office of the local prosecutor said two men entered Cafe 56 on Thursday evening and opened fire. They then escaped in the direction of a nearby railway station.

The identity of the three victims has yet to be determined, authorities said. No one else was hurt in the attack.

Investigations are still ongoing but a police officer said: "This is a local incident. It has nothing to do with Islamists or terrorism."

Forensic teams could be seen going in and out of the cafe collecting evidence.

The attack comes a day after the town concluded celebrations of Fasnacht, the largest carnival in Switzerland.

- AP