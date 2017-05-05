Two killed as cargo plane crashes off US runway

The pilot and co-pilot of a cargo plane contracted by UPS have been killed after it went off the runway and over a hillside at a US airport.

After crashing, the plane went down a steep, wooded hill and emergency crews were trying to reach the crash site in West Virginia from above and below, airport spokesman Mike Plante said.

2 dead after UPS cargo plane goes off the runway at hilltop West Virginia airport that suffered a landslide in 2015. https://t.co/STdWbMILlk pic.twitter.com/c1jRNmc95m — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) May 5, 2017

"It's difficult terrain to negotiate," he said.

The Air Cargo Carriers plane had flown from Louisville, Kentucky, and arrived at the West Virginia airport at 5.43am, Mr Plante said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Charleston airport officials have proposed spending $290 million to rebuild and extend the airport runway after a landslide in 2015 took out a church and an unoccupied house.

The proposal calls for lengthening the runway from about 6,800 feet to 8,000 feet.

AP