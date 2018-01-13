Two killed after ferry carrying schoolchildren sinks off India's western coast

A ferry boat carrying schoolchildren has sunk in the Arabian Sea off India's western coast, killing two students and leaving six others missing.

The Press Trust of India news agency quotes police as saying another 32 children have been rescued after Saturday's incident in Maharashtra state.

India's coast guard officials are carrying out search operations in the sea.

Such accidents are common in India, where many ferry boats are poorly built and often overcrowded, and adherence to safety regulations can be lax.

Boats are often the main mode of transport in remote areas.