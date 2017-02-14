Two journalists killed during Facebook Live transmission in Dominican Republic

A radio producer and an announcer have been shot dead in the Dominican Republic while one of them was reading the news during a live transmission on Facebook.

Police said the shooting occurred on Tuesday in San Pedro de Macoris, just east of the capital of Santo Domingo. Three men have been detained, but no one has been charged.

During the live Facebook video gunfire is heard, along with a woman yelling,"Shots, shots, shots" before the transmission cuts off. Police say they do not yet have a motive for the killings.

The victims were identified as announcer Luis Manuel Medina and producer and director Leo Martinez at radio station 103.5 HICC.

Police said a secretary was injured and is undergoing surgery.

Medina was also the official announcer of the Estrellas Orientales baseball team.

AP