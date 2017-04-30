Two injured in 'freak accident' at classic car show

Two people were taken to hospital after a "freak accident" at a classic car show in England.

The incident happened at the 2017 Wakefield Car Show, in West Yorkshire today. It is not thought any of the injuries were serious.

Wakefield Police said on Facebook: "Central officers and paramedics were called to Westmorland Street this afternoon after reports of a road traffic collision.

"It occurred at the 2017 Wakefield car show.

"In a freak accident, it appears that one classic car lurched forward at speed, pushing another car backwards into members of the public.

"Two people were taken to hospital, but thankfully there appears to be no serious injuries."

A message on the Wakefield Car Show's Facebook page said: "Great show today, all fantastic cars and thousands of people in the city centre spending money back in our city. Minor incident at the end which was unfortunate but the people concerned are fine."



