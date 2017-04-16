Two in critical condition after shooting at Ohio nightclub

Nine people have been wounded, two critically, during a shooting in a club in Ohio.

Five females and four males were shot, with wounds ranging from minor to life-threatening, and two people are still in a critical condition.

The incident happened when an argument erupted into gunfire at 3.20am in the J&R Party Hall in Columbus, the state capital.

Police have not identified any suspects yet, but believe there was more than one shooter.

In another early Sunday morning shooting three weeks ago, Cincinnati police responded to a dispute that escalated into a gun battle inside the Cameo club.

Two people died, and 15 others were injured.

A man has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder.