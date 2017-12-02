Two female suicide bombers attack Nigerian market leaving 13 dead

Two female suicide bombers have attacked a market in Nigeria leaving at least 13 people dead.

Mohammed Maliya, who is part of the rescue effort in the town of Biu, said the victims were killed when one of the women detonated her explosives at a food distribution point run by a non-governmental organisation.

She appeared relaxed and was eating a banana while waiting in line with others, he said.

The other bomber killed only herself but wounded a number of people.

Today’s attack took place about 185km (115 miles) from Maiduguri city, where the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram was formed.

The group has increasingly used women and children to carry out attacks. Many of them are kidnapped and indoctrinated in extremism.

AP