Two detained for possible weapon link in Paris airport attack

Two people have been detained on suspicion of involvement in providing a weapon to a Frenchman who was shot dead after attacking soldiers guarding Orly airport in Paris.

The prosecutor's office said the two suspects remained in custody after being detained on Monday, and face possible preliminary charges of association with a terrorist enterprise. Their identities were not released.

Authorities say attacker Ziyed Ben Belgacem shot and wounded a police officer with a revolver loaded with birdshot on Saturday, then attacked soldiers at Orly while brandishing a revolver and yelling that he wanted to kill and die for Allah.

While no one else was hurt, the incident further rattled France, which is under a state of emergency after a string of attacks.