Two bodies recovered from collapsed Antwerp building

Rescue services have recovered the bodies of two people from the rubble of three adjacent houses in northern Belgium after an explosion ripped through them.

Fourteen people were taken to hospital after they were injured in the blast in Antwerp late yesterday including seven rescued from under the debris.

The two bodies were found today.

Antwerp police had quickly announced that the blast was not part of a terror attack.

At least one building totally collapsed.

Rescue workers were still going through the debris early this morning, although they had no indication that there were more victims.

Investigations into the cause of the blast would only start after the search was completed, authorities said.

- AP