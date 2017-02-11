Two arrested in Turkey accused of planning IS attacks

Two men suspected of planning Islamic State group attacks in Europe have been arrested in Turkey, the state-run news agency says.

Mahamad Laban, 45, a Danish citizen of Lebanese origin, and Mohammed Tefik Saleh, 38, a Swedish citizen of Iraqi origin, had received weapons and explosives training in Syria for the past three months, Anadolu said.

Police questioned the suspects for 10 days in the southern province of Adana, it said.

Saleh's wife reportedly informed Swedish authorities that he crossed from Turkey to Syria and joined IS in 2014, along with his two daughters.

She did not go to Syria and returned to Sweden, Anadolu says.

It says pictures found on Laban showed him in trenches, wearing camouflage uniform and holding a machine gun.

