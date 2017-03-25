Two 17-year-old boys found dead at Cleveland cliffs

Two teenage boys have been found dead at cliffs in Cleveland.

The 17-year-olds were discovered at Huntcliff in Saltburn on Friday evening.

Police said enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.

In a statement Cleveland Police said: "The families of the boys are being supported by specialist officers and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time."

Witnesses are urged to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Hodgson from the major crime team.