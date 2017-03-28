Twitter boss says the website is helping prevent extremism

The boss of Twitter insists the company is helping prevent extremism in the wake of the Westminster attack in London.

The site's chief executive Jack Dorsey has been speaking as social media companies face pressure from the UK government to share extremists' messages.

On Thursday, officials from Twitter, Facebook and Google will be summoned by the British Home Secretary for talks.

Mr Dorsey says his company takes the issue seriously.

"I think we've definitely led the industry, but there's always more work to do," he said. "And the question is how do you do this at a massive scale, and that's where using more technologies, like machine learning, can really help."