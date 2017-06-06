Tweeting ensures my 'honest' message gets out, says Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has defended his use of social media as he claimed the mainstream media does not want him to get his "honest and unfiltered message out".

The president tweeted early on Tuesday: "The FAKE MSM (main stream media) is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out."

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

Mr Trump frequently uses Twitter to voice criticism against the media and his political opponents.

He added: "Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH."

Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

On Monday, the president took to Twitter to defend his original travel ban and criticise London's mayor for his response to this weekend's deadly attack.

