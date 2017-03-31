Turns out the T-rex may have used its snout for foreplay

Tyrannosaurus rex had sensitive snouts which they may have rubbed together as a form of foreplay.

A study by US researchers has found that despite its huge skull, the T-rex was able to delicately pick up its offspring, detect the temperature of its nest and carefully maintain it using its sensitive snout.

The bumpy snout was covered in flat scales with openings for nerves, which made it as sensitive as human fingertips. This also made it useful for love making.

Daspletosaurus horneri (Dino Pulera/PA)

“In courtship, tyrannosaurids might have rubbed their sensitive faces together as a vital part of pre-copulatory play,” says the study, published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The researchers have compared the function of the soft tissue and scales to those of today’s crocodiles.

They made the findings partly from studying the Daspletosaurus horneri (which means Horner’s frightful lizard), a new discovery and ancestor of the tyrannosaurus rex. Several of this species were found in Montana, unusually well-preserved.