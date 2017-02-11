Turkish police formally arrest Istanbul nightclub suspect weeks after being caught

The man suspected of killing 39 people in a nightclub attack in Istanbul on New Year’s Day has been formally arrested.

Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek citizen born in 1983, was caught at a hide-out in the city on January 16 after evading police for more than two weeks.

The prosecutor demanded his arrest on charges of attempting to overthrow the constitutional order, being a member of an armed terror organisation and murder, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Authorities said the suspect was trained in Afghanistan and staged the attack for Islamic State.

IS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

