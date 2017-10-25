Turkish man shoots himself on Facebook Live over daughter’s engagement

A father in Turkey has died by suicide on Facebook Live after explaining he was choosing to end his life because his daughter didn’t seek his permission prior to getting engaged.

Ayhan Uzun, 54, told viewers he learned of this daughter’s impending marriage over the phone according to Russia Today picking up on reports inlocal media

Distraught dad livestreams suicide over daughter's wedding https://t.co/1ttuxy6EQB — David (@DavidDiedloner) October 25, 2017

During the video, friends and relatives plead with the man not to take his life.

"I am going, I am going, take good care of yourselves," he is reported to have said before firing the gun and falling to the ground.

A spokesperson at Facebook, in a statement to New york post said the company was “deeply saddened” by the video, which has since been removed from the site.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy,” according to the statement. “We don’t allow the promotion of self-injury or suicide on Facebook. We want people to have a safe experience on Facebook and we work with organizations around the world to provide assistance for people in distress.”