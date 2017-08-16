Turkey requests extradition of top coup suspect from Germany

Turkey has formally asked the German government to arrest and extradite a top suspect in last year's failed coup attempt following reports suggesting he has been spotted in Germany.

Foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey has submitted a formal note demanding the extradition of fugitive Adil Oksuz.

Mr Oksuz, who is accused of being a follower of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, is believed to have played a key part in last summer's failed coup.

Mr Gulen denies any involvement in the coup.

The request comes amid souring relations between the two countries.

Turkey accuses Germany of providing a safe haven to Kurdish militants and suspects wanted for alleged links to the coup.

Mr Cavusoglu said: "If this person is there, we asked that he be located, taken into custody and returned to Turkey."