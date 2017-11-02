Turkey detains 283 suspected IS militants

Police have detained 283 suspected Islamic State group militants in Turkey in the past 11 days, security officials said.

A security directorate statement also said police seized 66 improvised explosive devices during the anti-IS operations in 25 provinces across Turkey.

The statement said that of the alleged IS militants caught, 96 are Turkish citizens and 187 are foreign nationals.

IS has been blamed for attacks in Turkey that have killed more than 300 people since 2015.

Along with combating the extremist group's cells inside its borders, Turkey launched a military operation in northern Syria in August last year to clear a border zone of IS members after a deadly suicide attack targeted a wedding party.