Trump's White House security arrest man following bomb threat

A man has been arrested after driving up to the White House and reportedly making a bomb threat.

At the time of the incident, President Donald Trump was away in his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

CNN reported that security at the White House was immediately upgraded and there was no confirmation on whether there was any device in the vehicle.

A Secret Service spokesperson said that “on 18 March, 2017 at approximately 11.05 pm last night local time (3.05am this morning Irish time), an individual drove a vehicle up to a Secret Service checkpoint located at 15th Street and E Street NW.

“Upon contact with the individual, US Secret Service Uniform Division Officers detained the individual and declared his vehicle suspicious. In accordance with proper protocols, Secret Service personnel increased their posture of readiness,” they added.

US Secret Service officers stand in the cordoned off area on Pennsylvania Avenue after a security incident near the fence of the White House in Washington, Saturday. Pic: AP

The incident is the latest in a string of recent security breaches, including the arrest of a man earlier on Saturday who jumped over a bike rack in an attempt to reach the White House fence and enter the grounds.

A law enforcement official said that the man did not have a weapon, and was carrying a document he wanted to deliver to the White House.

Last week, another arrest was made after a man managed to jump over three barriers to breach the grounds of the White House, where he walked around for up to 16 minutes before being detained.