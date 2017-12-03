Trump's UK visit more problematic after far-right tweets, says Greening

A UK cabinet minister has suggested that a visit to the UK by Donald Trump was unlikely to be a "positive one" following his retweets of anti-Muslim videos posted online by the deputy leader of the far-right Britain First group.

Theresa May said last week the president had been "wrong" to share the videos with his 44 million Twitter followers, adding that no date had been set for his planned visit.

However, The Sunday Times reported that a "working visit" had been pencilled in by the White House for February 26 and 27 to coincide with the expected opening of the new US embassy in London.

But Education Secretary Justine Greening suggested the retweets had made any prospective visit by Mr Trump more problematic.

"I don't think the tweets over the past week have particularly helped make any such visit a positive one," she told BBC1's The Andrew Marr Show.

"I think he was wrong to make those tweets. Of course, Britain First is a group that is beyond the pale. I don't think they deserve any publicity.