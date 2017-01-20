Trump's inauguration hasn't even started yet - but the protests have

Back to World Home

Tensions that have been growing since Donald Trump’s election seem to be coming to a head, as protesters take to the streets to oppose his presidency.

The night before Trump’s inauguration, demonstrators gathered outside of the “DeploraBall” – a pro-Trump event in Washington DC so named after Hillary Clinton branded them a “basket of deplorables” during the election.

There was a heavy police presence outside the National Press Building, where the event was taking place.

(John Minchillo/AP)

Footage posted on social media appeared to show police using pepper spray to disperse the protesters, while smoke was also seen filling the street.

(John Minchillo/AP)

People gathered in their droves outside the ball, with banners emblazoned with the likes of “No Nazi USA”.

(John Minchillo/AP)

It unfortunately wasn’t a peaceful protest.

(John Minchillo/AP)

However, the drama outside didn’t seem to stop ball-goers from having a good time.

Police announced later that a man had been charged with conspiracy to commit an assault at the protest.

The clashes came as tens of thousands of people prepare to stage protests in cities around the world on Friday when Trump will be sworn in as US president.
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump, Police, Presidency, Protest, Trump inauguration

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World