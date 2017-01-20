Trump's inaugural concert looked pretty empty, especially in comparison to Obama's
Donald Trump’s inaugural concert had a characteristically bombastic name – the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration – but it didn’t quite look like it lived up to its title.
The two-hour event took place at Washington’s Lincoln Memorial, and with country stars Lee Greenwood and Toby Keith and rock band 3 Doors Down, the president-elect reportedly struggled to attract famous names to take part in the event.
People were quick to compare the event to Barack Obama’s – the numbers really speak for themselves.
#TheResistance #Indivisible #WeStandTogether— CaptainsLog2017 🖖🏽 (@CaptainsLog2017) January 20, 2017
When you find out Trump's concert only had 10,000..
And your's had over 400,000 pic.twitter.com/0HR8GHM8Hr
In 2009, 400,000 people attended President Obama's Inaugural Concert.— Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) January 20, 2017
Today, 10,000 attended Trump's.
Sad! pic.twitter.com/MHNbr7z814
Apparently there were 10,000 at tonight's Trump #Inauguration concert. President Obama had 400,000 in 2009.— Eric Grant (@ericgrant) January 19, 2017
Low-energy crowd!#maga
As do the pictures.
The crowd at President Obama's "We Are One" concert vs. the crowd at Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" concert. pic.twitter.com/ogvTbVAYDk— Ms. O (@Fabulousity201) January 19, 2017
Obama's inaugural concert in 2009 vs. Trump's Inaugural concert today. Tragic pic.twitter.com/XvAcee9rjM— what (@chanelpuke) January 20, 2017
It wasn’t exactly rammed with people, was it?
Hey, that crowd at Trump's inauguration concert was great, eh? pic.twitter.com/CnRbv6oEkG— Garry McConnachie (@TheGMcConnachie) January 20, 2017
I'm standing at the back of the crowd space allotted for one of the Trump #inauguration welcome concert stages. Room to move around. pic.twitter.com/kbv2BYpfJb— Katie Rogers (@katierogers) January 19, 2017
Which is just a teensy bit awkward for Trump.
National Mall looks pretty empty for the Inaugural concert.— Scott Goss (@scottwgoss) January 19, 2017
I’ve seen more people on the National Mall on a random summer Wednesday— tc (@chillmage) January 19, 2017
Well, at least Donald Trump Junior had a nice time.
Ready for the concert at the Lincoln Memorial. Incredible view overlooking the Washington Monument. #maga #trump45 pic.twitter.com/MGQh80LaGb— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 19, 2017
