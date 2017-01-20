Trump's inaugural concert looked pretty empty, especially in comparison to Obama's

Donald Trump’s inaugural concert had a characteristically bombastic name – the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration – but it didn’t quite look like it lived up to its title.

The two-hour event took place at Washington’s Lincoln Memorial, and with country stars Lee Greenwood and Toby Keith and rock band 3 Doors Down, the president-elect reportedly struggled to attract famous names to take part in the event.

People were quick to compare the event to Barack Obama’s – the numbers really speak for themselves.

As do the pictures.

It wasn’t exactly rammed with people, was it?

Which is just a teensy bit awkward for Trump.

Well, at least Donald Trump Junior had a nice time.
