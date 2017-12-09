Trump's ex-campaign chairmen helped draft article while under house arrest

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was heavily involved in drafting an article defending his work in Ukraine, new documents show.

The opinion piece was drafted while Manafort was under house arrest facing several felony charges.

Court papers filed by special counsel Robert Mueller show that Manafort did a line-by-line edit of the essay on November 29.

The piece was published this week in an English language newspaper in Ukraine under the byline of a former Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman.

Prosecutors are arguing that Manafort's involvement in the article violated a court order barring him from trying his case in the press.

Prosecutors also say that Manafort's attorney had assured them the essay would not be published.