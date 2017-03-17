Trump's election campaign insults complicate Merkel visit

US president Donald Trump is welcoming German chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House after having spent much much of 2016 criticising her - accusing her of "ruining" Germany by allowing an influx of refugees from Syria.

The leaders of the western world's most influential counties will meet face-to-face for the first time in Washington on Friday.

The White House said the agenda includes discussions on strengthening Nato, fighting Islamic State and resolving Ukraine's conflict - all matters which require close co-operation between the US and Germany.

The meeting will be capped with a joint news conference.

The sit-down talks could mark the start of a more cordial relationship, as Mr Trump has adopted a more diplomatic stance in his meetings with world leaders since he took office.

