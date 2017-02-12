Trump: US supports Japan after North Korea's latest missile launch

Back to World Home

Donald Trump says the US stands fully behind Japan, after North Korea's latest missile launch.

It was fired about 500 kilometres into the Sea of Japan - and is the first such event since the President took office.

While hosting the Japanese Prime Minister, Mr Trump said the country is a great ally.

Cho June-Hyuck is the South Korean Foreign Ministry Spokesman: "North Korea repeated provications clearly show the nature of the Kim Jong Un, regime's irrationality, manically obsessed in its nuclear and ballistic development."
KEYWORDS: donald trump, japan, north korea

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World