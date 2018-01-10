Trump: US could rejoin Paris climate deal

Donald Trump says the US could rejoin the Paris climate deal.

The President started the withdrawal process last June, but UN ruled mean they wouldn’t officially leave until just before the 2020 US election.

The accord, which has been signed by nearly 200 countries, aims to reduce carbon emissions and reduce global warming to 2 degrees Celsius.

Mr Trump says there are problems with the deal, but he isn’t against the idea of re-joining.

"It treated the United States very unfairly and frankly, it’s an agreement that I have no problem with but I had a problem with the agreement that they signed because as usual they made a bad deal," said Mr Trump.

"So we could conceivably go back in.

"But I say this: we are very strong on the environment. I feel very strongly about the environment."