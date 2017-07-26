Trump tweets: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve in US military

Back to Trump presidency World Home

US president Donald Trump has said he will bar transgender people from serving "in any capacity" in the US armed forces.

Mr Trump said on Twitter that after consulting with "generals and military experts" the US government "will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US Military".

He added: "Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."

Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the American military since last year, when former US defence secretary Ash Carter ended the ban.

Military chiefs recently announced a delay on allowing transgender people from enlisting.

However, transgender troops are already serving openly in the military.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World