Trump travels to Florida to assess Hurricane Irma damage

President Donald Trump is heading to Florida to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The president is travelling to the hurricane-stricken state today to meet with those affected by the storm and learn more about relief efforts.

He will be stopping at Fort Myers and Naples on the south-western coast.

This is Mr Trump's third visit in less than three weeks to a hurricane-damaged state.

He visited Texas and Louisiana after Harvey struck.

Mr Trump tweeted yesterday that he planned to meet "with our great Coast Guard, Fema and many of the brave first responders & others".

The president monitored the storm over the weekend from Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.

