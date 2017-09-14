Trump travels to Florida to assess Hurricane Irma damage
President Donald Trump is heading to Florida to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
The president is travelling to the hurricane-stricken state today to meet with those affected by the storm and learn more about relief efforts.
He will be stopping at Fort Myers and Naples on the south-western coast.
This is Mr Trump's third visit in less than three weeks to a hurricane-damaged state.
He visited Texas and Louisiana after Harvey struck.
I will be traveling to Florida tomorrow to meet with our great Coast Guard, FEMA and many of the brave first responders & others.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2017
Mr Trump tweeted yesterday that he planned to meet "with our great Coast Guard, Fema and many of the brave first responders & others".
The president monitored the storm over the weekend from Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.
