Trump to sign $1.5tn tax overhaul package

Back to Donald Trump World Home

US president Donald Trump said he is preparing to sign into law a $1.5tn (€1.35tn) tax overhaul package.

The move provides generous cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans and smaller ones for the middle class and low-income families.

Mr Trump tweeted that he will sign the law in the Oval Office before jetting off to his Florida estate for Christmas.

It is the first major overhaul of US tax laws since 1986, but far from the largest tax cuts in American history, as the president claims.

Politically, it marks the Republicans’ first major legislative accomplishment of the Trump presidency.

Some estimates show that the cuts could actually add to the nation’s soaring deficit.
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump, Tax, Overhaul, Package, US

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World