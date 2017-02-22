Trump to revoke transgender toilets and changing rooms guidance, official says

The Trump administration will revoke guidelines that say transgender students should be allowed to use toilets and changing rooms matching their chosen gender identity, a government official said.

The decision would be a reversal of an Obama-era directive issued in May. It required public schools to grant toilet access even if student records differ or others are uncomfortable.

The White House said President Donald Trump believes the issue is for the states to decide without federal involvement.

Although the guidance carried no force of law, transgender rights advocates said it was necessary to protect students from discrimination. Opponents argued it was overreach.