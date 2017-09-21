Trump speech was ’cheap, ugly, foolish and unreal’: Iranian leader

President Donald Trump’s "cheap, ugly, foolish and unreal" remarks before the UN general assembly earlier this week were a sign of desperation, Iran’s supreme leader has said.

In his debut address to the UN on Tuesday, Mr Trump called Iran a "corrupt dictatorship" and a "murderous regime", and said the landmark nuclear agreement Tehran reached with the US and other world powers was "an embarrassment to the United States", strongly hinting he might pull out of the deal.

In a meeting with a clerical assembly, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said such comments "do not come from power, but from anger, desperation and weak-mindedness".